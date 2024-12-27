Only this could happen to me. I was walking his majesty this morning on our usual route, stopping by our Winter Wonderland friends, where Max went straight for the entrance to the ungated driveway of the neighbor across the street.

He does this like clockwork because his 4 friends roam, and poop, freely in the neighborhood (like most other dogs in our area). I, on the other hand, never let Max roam loose, ever, and always clean his poop (I literally have bags in a dispenser fixed to his retractable leash). The neighbor came out in a huff yelling that ‘he can’t poop here’ (he can; it’s a public street). I already had the bag on my hand and showed it to her. I was literally in the process of cleaning his poop; which I proved, and she was undeterred. Now, I wrote earlier about Max’s new goat friend who we visit daily. Today I had the pleasure of witnessing a construction worker defecating adjacent to said goat in plain view of anyone unfortunate enough to pass by at that particular moment.

So I ask the question again, how is it that literally the only dog ownder who cleans up after his dog gets chastized for cleaning his own dog’s poop (something no one else does), and also witnessing the human version of what he was falsely accused of letting his dog do, all in the same day? The answer is never. Never in the whole history of humans and their dogs, has this happened to the same master, in the same day.