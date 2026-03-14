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Thomas Gilligan's avatar
Thomas Gilligan
6h

I’ve been seeing a stark increase in bizarre and aggressive behavior most especially on the roads since the Covid era got kicked off five years back - so little mentioned by mainstream press even when accident statistics, auto shop business and insurance rates should make the phenomena front page news (not that this surprises me any more than the bewildered medical community about soaring cancers and host of other maladies amongst even the too young). But to say the words cowardice and stupidity for heavy-handed compliance during the onset of their COVID tactics is quite a stretch - and there seems to be little mention of the Hollywood level orchestration of it all that made the governor of NY a daily tv star for months of death charts - then so suddenly wrapped up and gone as have been other national stunts involving top officials and social moguls. This writeup of yours does give us the causative factors to probe further and am sure that the most plausible explanations for our social degradation of late includes their mRNA and toxic ingredients in millions of folk - along with the massive influx of immigrants, added ingredients in processed foods, chemicals on even organic produce, and what rains down on us from their spraying planes, on and on. Much thanks, Tom

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Thomas Gilligan
3h

Just fyi that I made a comment to this new posting on ‘trusting the science’ (and frontline doctors too)

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-227442054?utm_medium=ios

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