Beecause I’m rarely wrong, I rarely apologize. This of course, is the curse of having a superior intellect; it can make you appear arrogant. But I must apologize for the many times I quoted Michael savage by saying ‘Liberalism is a mental disorder.’ It is not; it is in fact, a form of demonic possession. If you don’t believe me, read this drivel by Dan Rather and more importantly, the comments of his supporters! It should make you run for the holy water.