A New Low for Steve Kirsch, who Henceforth Shall be Known as 'The One-Eyed Jabbed Bandit'

Timothy Winey
Mar 30, 2025

This is a new low, even for Kirsch. First he blocks me for 1,000 years; then he tries a pale imitation of my ChatGPT Schtick. Pathetic Steve, truly pathetic!

Steve Kirsch's newsletter
I got ChatGPT to tacitly admit that all the COVID vaccine efficacy studies are flawed
Executive summary…
Read more
8 hours ago · 258 likes · 90 comments · Steve Kirsch
- - and the horse he rode in on.