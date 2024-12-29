I don’t trust A Midwestern Doctor for the simple reason he/she hides behind a pseudonum and a paywall. This kind of Q-tard cloak and daggar theatrics is not the answer to anything. All it does is insulate you from criticism and fuel the fear machine that unsubtlety implies anyone using their real name will be destroyed. I’ll stick with Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latipova, Katherine Watt, Jack Kruse, etc., etc. P.S.

Robert Malone is as slipery as a greased pig in a butter factory.