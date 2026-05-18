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I believe it's not inaccurate to posit that illegal immigrants are financially 'bleeding' the councils, the NHS and taxpayers of the uk and other countries financially.

This puts a 21st Century reality on the Globalist and Soros backed hoards of 'weaponised' 'migrants' often displaced from NATO war zones, Libya, Syria, ME and Africa.

NGO's funded and funnelled these often radicalised displaced people into Germany, Sweden, Italy, France, UK, Ireland etc with serious consequences for victims rape and crimes and massive drain on social services.

It can also be noted how few Muslim countries have taken fellow displaced Muslims into their

countries, Egypt possibly being an exception to that observation.

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