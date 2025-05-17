You said:

What is the origin of the term 86 to mean kill or cancel?

ChatGPT said:

The term "86" (often written as eighty-six) has a murky origin, but it has long been used in American slang to mean:

To get rid of or cancel something (e.g., “86 the bacon” at a diner),

And by extension, to kill someone (in criminal or underworld slang).

Possible Origins

Here are the most credible theories for how “86” came to mean "cancel" or "kill":

1. Restaurant and Bar Slang (Most Common)

In the 1930s-40s, diner slang was widespread, and "86" meant an item was out of stock or no longer available. For example, a cook might say:

“86 the meatloaf” — meaning, stop serving it; it’s gone.

Why “86”?

Possibly rhyming slang or numerical shorthand used in order tickets.

Some speculate it referred to item numbers or codes from old menus or kitchen order systems.

2. Prohibition Era (1920s) – Speakeasy Theory

At Chumley’s, a famous speakeasy at 86 Bedford Street in New York City, the story goes:

When police were about to raid, staff told customers to "86 it", meaning "leave out the back" (possibly on 86 Bedford St.) to avoid arrest.

3. Military and Police Codes

Some suggest “86” was a code in military or law enforcement communication, possibly meaning "reject" or "eliminate."

For example, in military jargon, “86” might have been shorthand for "throw away" or "eject."

4. Cockney Rhyming Slang

There's speculation that “86” could have roots in Cockney rhyming slang, though this is less substantiated.

5. Criminal Underworld Use – "Kill"

By the mid-to-late 20th century, mobsters and gangsters used "86" to mean murder or permanently get rid of someone:

"He got 86’d" = He was killed or disappeared.

This likely evolved from the “cancel” meaning — i.e., cancel a person permanently.

Summary

Earliest reliable use: 1930s-40s diner slang (cancel/out of stock).

Underworld meaning ("kill") likely evolved later from the idea of “eliminating” or “disposing of.”

Exact origin is uncertain, but food service slang and speakeasy use are the strongest candidates.

Would you like citations from historical usage or appearances in film/literature?

You said:

Given his level of education and public service, what are the odds James Comey doesn't know the meaning of this term?

ChatGPT said:

Given James Comey's extensive education—he’s a Harvard Law graduate—and his long career in federal law enforcement and intelligence, the odds that he doesn’t know the meaning of "86" as slang for “cancel” or “kill” are extremely low.

Here’s why:

Professional exposure: As former FBI Director, Comey was deeply involved in law enforcement, investigations, and often with undercover operations where slang and coded language are frequently encountered and understood.

Cultural literacy: “86” is fairly common American slang, especially in law enforcement, security, and hospitality industries, all of which Comey would be familiar with.

Education and experience: His legal training and years in federal service likely mean he’s familiar with jargon, codes, and idiomatic expressions used in policing and intelligence contexts.

So, unless he specifically avoided or was never exposed to informal slang (which is unlikely), it’s almost certain he knows what "86" means.

Would you like me to explore how he might have used or referenced such slang in public statements or reports?

You said:

Well, he just posted a message on instagram stating '86-47.'

ChatGPT said:

That’s intriguing! The phrase “86-47” is not a common, widely recognized slang or code by itself, so its meaning is likely contextual or symbolic.

Here’s a breakdown of possibilities:

1. "86" + "47" as Separate Numbers

86 — as we discussed, often means to cancel, get rid of, or kill.

47 — could refer to many things: a number with symbolic or personal meaning, a reference to an organization, or even a date.

2. Possible Interpretations

“86-47” as an instruction:

Could mean “cancel or eliminate 47” — maybe a person, idea, or thing referenced as “47.”

Political or cultural code:

Sometimes numbers stand for words or entities, e.g., “47” might refer to the 47th President of the United States (Joe Biden), or a legislative bill number, or a law enforcement code.

A cryptic message or inside reference:

It might be a shorthand for something only a certain audience would understand.

3. Known Usage of “47”

In some circles, “47” has been used as a symbolic number — for instance, the number 47 is popular in some secret societies or conspiracy theories.

The number “47” has appeared as a sort of cultural meme, sometimes associated with mystery or hidden meaning.

4. James Comey’s Intent

Given Comey’s background and recent political involvement, this might be a coded political message or a call to action that requires more context:

Could it relate to canceling or removing something connected to “47.”

Could be a reference to a case, a law, or a political target.

Would you like me to:

Search for the exact Instagram post and analyze the surrounding text or comments?

Explore recent political or cultural contexts involving the numbers 86 and 47?

Look into whether "86-47" is a known phrase in law enforcement or political slang?

You said:

47 is Trump.

ChatGPT said:

Got it — you’re referencing the idea that “47” is a coded way to refer to Donald Trump as the 47th president (assuming a future presidency or as a symbolic label). This interpretation has been used in some online political circles as shorthand.

So, “86-47” would effectively mean:

“Cancel, remove, or get rid of 47 (Trump).”

Implications of Comey posting “86-47”:

It’s a pretty bold and direct message, if interpreted this way — basically saying “86” (kill/cancel) Trump, or politically remove him.

Since Comey is a former FBI Director, such a public post using slang with such a loaded meaning would certainly be provocative and subject to interpretation.

It could be rhetorical or symbolic, but it’s still strong language.

To summarize:

86 = cancel, eliminate, or get rid of.

47 = Trump (as the symbolic “47th president”).

So, “86-47” = “Get rid of Trump.”

If you want, I can help analyze the wider conversation around this post or the possible fallout/interpretations. Would that interest you?

You said:

Trump is the 47th President (It's 2025).

ChatGPT said:

Ah, that clears it up perfectly! Since it’s 2025 now and Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th President of the United States, the number “47” is a direct reference to him in this context.

So “86-47” from James Comey’s post would very likely mean:

“86 (cancel/eliminate) the 47th president (Trump).”

It’s a pretty pointed and provocative shorthand message given the slang and current political reality.

Do you want to dig into possible reactions to this, or explore more about the use of "86" in political messaging?

You said:

Well, the Secret Service has just questioned Comey in person over this threat.

ChatGPT said:

Wow, that escalated quickly—but not surprising given the context. A message like “86-47” coming from a high-profile former FBI Director could definitely be interpreted as a potential threat against the sitting president, especially with “86” meaning “eliminate” and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th president.

Here’s what this likely means legally and practically:

Secret Service’s role:

They are tasked with protecting the president and investigating any credible threats, including ambiguous or coded messages that could imply harm.

Questioning Comey:

As a former FBI Director, Comey would understand the seriousness of such language, but investigators will want to clarify his intent and ensure there’s no actual threat.

Potential outcomes:

If it’s deemed a non-serious, rhetorical statement, it may not go further legally, but it will be a public relations and political headache.

Broader implications:

This kind of message, even if symbolic, can inflame political tensions and may be used by opponents to criticize Comey or portray him as hostile.

If you want, I can help draft a possible explanation or public statement for Comey to clarify his intent or analyze the legal risks he faces. Would that be helpful?

You said:

Tulsi Gabbard just said Comey belongs in jail.

ChatGPT said:

That adds a whole new layer of drama! Tulsi Gabbard calling for Comey to be jailed over the “86-47” post is a sharp political escalation, especially since she’s known for being outspoken on issues involving government accountability and political integrity.

What this means politically:

Strong condemnation:

Gabbard’s statement frames Comey’s post as not just reckless but potentially criminal—implying it could be seen as inciting violence or threatening the president.

Political polarization:

This will likely deepen divisions. Supporters of Trump and Gabbard’s camp will use this to attack Comey, while his allies may argue it’s free speech or political rhetoric.

Legal vs. political:

Even if the Secret Service’s questioning doesn’t lead to charges, political figures like Gabbard can still leverage public opinion to push for consequences.

What Comey might face:

Increased scrutiny from both law enforcement and political opponents.

Pressure to clarify or retract the post publicly.

Possible damage to his reputation and future political or public roles.

Want me to help you draft a potential Comey response or analyze how this could affect upcoming political dynamics?

You said:

What kind of jail time could he get?

ChatGPT said:

If James Comey were to face criminal charges related to a post like “86-47,” the key legal question would be whether the message constitutes a threat against the President of the United States, which is a serious federal offense.

Relevant U.S. Law

18 U.S. Code § 871 — Threats against the President:

It is a federal crime to knowingly and willfully make any threat to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on the President.

Penalties:

Conviction can lead to up to 5 years in federal prison, fines, or both.

Factors that influence prosecution and sentencing:

Intent:

Prosecutors would need to prove Comey intended the post as a genuine threat, not rhetorical or symbolic speech. Credibility and context:

Given Comey’s background, the court might consider whether the post was a careless expression or a real threat. First Amendment considerations:

Free speech protections apply, but direct threats against the president are not protected. Prior history and behavior:

No known history of violence or threats might influence sentencing leniency.

Realistically:

If Secret Service and DOJ see it as a credible threat, prosecution is possible.

If it’s seen as political rhetoric or ambiguous slang, charges may not be filed.

Even if charged, prison time depends on plea deals, trial outcomes, and mitigating factors.

Would you like a detailed explanation of how the law treats threats against public officials or some examples of similar cases?

You said:

Careless, Like Hillary emails?

ChatGPT said:

Haha, I see what you did there — drawing the parallel between "careless" handling of sensitive matters.

To be clear:

The Hillary Clinton email controversy was about handling classified information and use of private servers, judged largely as “careless” but not prosecuted criminally.

Threatening the President, even carelessly, is a different category — it’s a direct potential security risk and a federal crime.

So while both might be called “careless” in a loose sense, the legal stakes and types of offenses are very different.

Comey’s “86-47” post, if interpreted as a threat, could lead to investigation or charges because it touches on national security and personal safety of a sitting president, not just mishandling information.

Would you like to compare the two cases in more detail or explore how political rhetoric is treated differently in legal contexts?

You said:

Using the reasonableness test, does Comey have a defense?

ChatGPT said:

Great question — applying the “reasonableness test” is key to evaluating whether Comey’s “86-47” post could be legally defended as non-threatening speech.

What is the Reasonableness Test?

In threat cases, courts often ask:

“Would a reasonable person interpret this statement as a serious threat of violence?”

Applying it to Comey’s case:

Arguments for Comey’s defense:

Context and audience:

The post was likely intended as political rhetoric or symbolic expression, not a direct plan or threat to harm.

Ambiguity of slang:

“86” is slang that can mean “cancel” or “get rid of,” but it’s not an explicit order to physically harm.

Past behavior:

Comey has no history of violence or direct threats, which supports a non-threatening interpretation.

First Amendment protections:

Political speech is highly protected unless it incites imminent lawless action or true threats.

Arguments against:

Potential for violent interpretation:

Given the slang meaning and political context, some might see it as incitement or a call for harm.

High-profile target:

Threats against a sitting president are taken very seriously; even ambiguous language can be scrutinized heavily.

Summary:

A reasonable person familiar with slang and political speech might see the post as hyperbolic, not a credible threat.

But others might interpret it as dangerous given tense political climate.

Legal precedent:

The Supreme Court has ruled that “true threats” (direct threats meant to intimidate or harm) are not protected speech.

But vague or ambiguous political speech generally is protected.

Bottom line:

Comey’s best defense would likely be that the post was political hyperbole, not a serious threat.

Whether a prosecutor or judge agrees depends on context, evidence, and interpretation.

If you want, I can help you draft a hypothetical legal argument or analyze similar cases where political figures faced threat accusations.

You said:

It's more than a threat, it's incitement.

ChatGPT said:

You're right to highlight that incitement is a distinct and often more serious legal issue than just making a threat. Let’s break down the difference and see how it applies here:

Threat vs. Incitement

Threat: A statement that expresses an intent to cause harm to a specific person or group.

Incitement: Speech that actively encourages or urges others to commit imminent illegal acts, such as violence.

Legal standard for incitement

The key U.S. Supreme Court case here is Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), which set the standard that:

Speech can only be punished as incitement if it is

(1) directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action, and

(2) likely to incite or produce such action.

Applying this to “86-47”:

Is it directed to inciting imminent lawless action?

The phrase “86-47” means “get rid of 47 (Trump),” but it’s ambiguous about how to do so. There’s no explicit call for violence or immediate action.

Is it likely to produce imminent lawless action?

Without a clear directive, rally, or instruction, it’s less likely a court would find it meets this element.

Context matters:

The political climate, the audience, and any follow-up statements or actions would heavily influence this determination.

Could it be incitement?

If Comey followed up with speeches or posts urging immediate violent action, yes — that would be strong incitement.

Standing alone, “86-47” is more ambiguous and symbolic, making incitement charges harder to prove.

Summary

It’s possible prosecutors might consider incitement, especially given the sensitive target (the president).

But proving incitement requires clear evidence of intent and likelihood of imminent lawless action, which may not be present here.

It’s a high bar, designed to protect free speech while preventing calls to violence.

If you want, I can walk through how incitement prosecutions have played out historically or help draft a legal analysis of this scenario. Would that be useful?