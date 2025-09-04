Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
1d

Tardy did he say he’s tardy ?

I remember two British Pit bosses saying that, because I used that word instead of late , lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture