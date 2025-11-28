Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD's avatar
Delina H Bishop MD
24m

Did you have to change any timing in the engine to best use the structured fuel? Great demo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture