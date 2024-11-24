Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter36 Million and CountingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore36 Million and CountingTimothy WineyNov 24, 20241Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter36 Million and CountingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share1Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter36 Million and CountingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Many different estimates, I've reports before. I have a look for reports with authors etc
Of course the algorithms say fake - fake - fake... the jabs saved lives, get more - today, free Turkey.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dutch+scientist+says+35+million+people+have+been+killed+by+covid+jabs+injections+vaccinations&t=brave&ia=web
How many deaths Timothy, do you think it will take before they will decide it's time to 'pull it'?