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rtko
14h

Turbines

The 1967 Indianapolis 500, one of the most dramatic races in motorsport history.

Andy Granatelli entered a car called the STP-Paxton Turbine (nicknamed the “Whooshmobile”), driven by Parnelli Jones. The turbine-powered car was strikingly different — instead of a reciprocating piston engine, it used a modified aircraft gas turbine (made by Pratt & Whitney).

The car dominated the race almost from start to finish. Jones led 171 of the 200 laps and was running comfortably in first place with only about three laps to go when a $6 transmission bearing failed, putting him out of the race. A.J. Foyt went on to win.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
14h

Turbines

The 1967 Indianapolis 500, one of the most dramatic races in motorsport history.

Andy Granatelli entered a car called the STP-Paxton Turbine (nicknamed the “Whooshmobile”), driven by Parnelli Jones. The turbine-powered car was strikingly different — instead of a reciprocating piston engine, it used a modified aircraft gas turbine (made by Pratt & Whitney).

The car dominated the race almost from start to finish. Jones led 171 of the 200 laps and was running comfortably in first place with only about three laps to go when a $6 transmission bearing failed, putting him out of the race. A.J. Foyt went on to win.

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