Robert M. Davidson MD PhD's avatar
Robert M. Davidson MD PhD
2h

ChatGPT can be faulted here. Let me briefly state why: multiple times the AI stated words to the effect that the SSP is a very specific response to serial injections of bacterial endotoxin; and that the SSP pathophysiology is not relevant to the use of modified mRNA injections in humans. The AI is wrong on both points. The SSP is a pluri-causal, highly stereotyped response to serial injections of MANY different "stressors". I would wager that many (if not all) of the "new" ACIP members have read the masterpiece by Hans Selye titled "Thrombohemorrhagic Phenomena based upon years of histopathology studies on animal subjects. Selye's concepts are embodied in his article tiled "General Adaptation Syndrome". Regulators need to understand that nucleosides, nucleotides, and nucleic acid analogues are well-known to sensitize and provoke the SSP. So, too, are certain ionic and metal species. So, theSSP is well known, historically, to be provoked by NOT JUST bacterial endotoxins!!! On this point, the AI is promoting misinformation and misdirection. I expect better from ChatGPT.

1 reply by Timothy Winey
Mark
3h

