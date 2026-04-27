My wife asked me to buy her two pairs at the supermarket, so is that 4 pairs?

This is a classic linguistic trick! It depends on whether your wife was talking about math or fruit.

If she meant the fruit: She likely asked for two pears (2 individual pieces of fruit). If she meant the quantity: Then two pairs would indeed be 4 of whatever item she was referring to (like two pairs of socks).

However, since you’re at the supermarket, she almost certainly wants two individual pears. If you come home with 4 of them, you might just be extra prepared for snack time!