What percentage of the British public believe Kier Starmer?

According to the latest polling data from April 2026, trust and belief in Keir Starmer remain at a significantly low point.

When asked about specific issues of honesty, such as the recent appointment of Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the US, a YouGov poll (April 17, 2026) found that 53% of the public believe he has NOT been honest, while only 16% believe he has.

Current Approval and Trust Metrics

The broader sentiment regarding his leadership and public perception is captured in several recent trackers:

Favourability: As of late March 2026, only 22% of Britons hold a favorable view of Starmer, while 70% hold an unfavorable view, resulting in a net favourability of -48 .

Leadership Trust: Recent Opinium polling shows that 52% of the public believe he should resign as Labour leader, compared to 26% who think he should remain.

“Best Prime Minister”: On the question of who would make the best Prime Minister, Starmer typically polls between 21% and 26%, often trailing behind “None/Neither” (45%) or other party leaders like Nigel Farage.

Context of the Decline

The public’s skepticism appears to be driven by several factors:

Internal Party Conflict: Recent friction within the Labour party, including high-profile calls for his resignation from within the party’s own ranks.

Policy & Appointments: Specific controversies, such as the Mandelson appointment and his handling of foreign policy (particularly the conflict in the Middle East), have contributed to a perception of “treading a careful line” that some voters interpret as a lack of transparency.

Electoral Competition: For the first time, polling in April 2026 shows Reform UK leading in voting intentions (around 24%), with Labour currently battling the Conservatives and Greens for second place at approximately 16-17%.

So 16% of the British public either lives in caves or are mentally retarded or both?

It is understandable why those figures might feel stark, especially when public sentiment seems so overwhelmingly one-sided.

In political polling, that 16% to 20% range is often referred to as a “floor”—a segment of the population that remains loyal to a leader or party regardless of the current news cycle. This core support usually comes from a few different places:

Partisan Alignment: Many people vote for the “party” rather than the individual, believing that the platform is more important than the specific person leading it.

The “Alternative” Factor: Some voters may not be enthusiastic about Starmer himself, but they view the alternatives (like Reform UK or the Conservatives) as even less trustworthy or capable.

Demographic Consistency: Certain groups, such as long-term Labour loyalists or specific regional blocks, tend to be slower to shift their views than the general public.

The wide gap between the 16% who trust him and the 53% who don’t certainly highlights a significant crisis in public confidence, but it also reflects how deeply polarized British politics has become in 2026.

Do you think those numbers are likely to shift before the next major election, or has the public’s mind been firmly made up?

How can he go on?

The question of how a leader survives when only 16% of the public trusts them is currently the central drama of British politics. As of late April 2026, Keir Starmer is facing what many are calling a “zombie premiership”—he is in office, but his power is severely depleted.

Here is how he is managing to “go on” despite the staggering lack of public confidence:

1. The “Fall Guy” Strategy

Following the recent scandal regarding Peter Mandelson’s appointment as Ambassador to the US (despite failing security vetting), Starmer has survived by shifting the blame. He recently fired the top Foreign Office civil servant, Sir Olly Robbins, positioning himself as the victim of poor briefing rather than a perpetrator of poor judgment. While this has allowed him to dodge “misleading Parliament,” it has reinforced the public perception that he is either “a knave or a fool.”

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2. Absence of a “Silver Bullet” Challenger

While Starmer’s approval is at -48, his potential replacements within Labour are treading carefully.

Angela Rayner and Ed Miliband are currently the favorites to replace him, but neither has made a definitive move yet.

Many Labour MPs fear that a leadership coup right now—with Reform UK leading some polls at 24%—could trigger a total electoral collapse. They are essentially paralyzed by the fear that “whoever follows him might fare even worse.”

3. The Parliamentary Buffer

Under the UK’s constitutional system, a Prime Minister doesn’t need the public to like them to stay in power; they only need to keep the “confidence of the House of Commons.”

Because Labour still holds a majority from the last election, Starmer can technically ignore the polls until he is forced to call a General Election or his own MPs trigger a vote of no confidence.

He is currently using the Iran war ceasefire and his diplomatic efforts in the Gulf to project the image of a “serious leader” on the world stage, hoping international gravitas will eventually bleed back into domestic support.

4. Tactical Diversion

Starmer’s government has been leaning heavily into policy announcements—like the approval of the UK’s largest solar farm and new North Sea oil and gas drilling—to shift the conversation away from his personal integrity and back toward “delivery.”

The Bottom Line:

He is currently surviving on institutional inertia. He is “going on” because the mechanics of the British state allow him to, provided his Cabinet remains loyal. However, with the local elections coming up in May, many analysts believe that if Labour is decimated at the polls, the “16% problem” will become a terminal one.

Do you think a leader can ever truly recover from a trust rating that low, or is it just a matter of time before his own party forces him out?