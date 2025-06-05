Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter100% Of Vaxxed Hearts Extremely Damaged As Per Pet/CT Scans (Clipped/Short)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore100% Of Vaxxed Hearts Extremely Damaged As Per Pet/CT Scans (Clipped/Short)Timothy WineyJun 05, 2025Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter100% Of Vaxxed Hearts Extremely Damaged As Per Pet/CT Scans (Clipped/Short)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharehttps://old.bitchute.com/video/re0wC7YQA7P7/Share this postTimothy’s Newsletter100% Of Vaxxed Hearts Extremely Damaged As Per Pet/CT Scans (Clipped/Short)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare